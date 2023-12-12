Pershing Gold (TSE:PGLC) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Shares of Pershing Gold Co. (TSE:PGLC – Get Free Report) dropped 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.68. Approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 7,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Pershing Gold Stock Down 11.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$56.59 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.68.

About Pershing Gold

As of April 3, 2019, Pershing Gold Corporation was acquired by Americas Silver Corporation. Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada.

