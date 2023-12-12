Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Purchases C$113,000.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.30 per share, with a total value of C$113,000.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 21,900 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$261,705.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,000.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PEY stock traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.30. 875,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.42. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$10.38 and a 1 year high of C$15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

PEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.78.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

