PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 29th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of GHY opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $87,027.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,685 shares in the company, valued at $962,781.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth about $177,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

