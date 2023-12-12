Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Stock Price Up 17.3%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00. Approximately 2,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 430% from the average daily volume of 476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

Pharma Mar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43.

About Pharma Mar

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, France, rest of EU, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Oncology and RNA interference segments.

