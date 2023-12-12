Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) versus Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Head-To-Head Survey

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sumco and Photronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 2 0 3.00 Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Photronics has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.71%. Given Photronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Photronics is more favorable than Sumco.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco N/A N/A N/A Photronics 13.48% 10.72% 8.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumco and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sumco and Photronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco N/A N/A N/A 14.15 1.00 Photronics $824.55 million 1.65 $118.79 million $1.92 11.36

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than Sumco. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Photronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Photronics beats Sumco on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

