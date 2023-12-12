Physiomics (LON:PYC) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.78 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Approximately 963,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,963,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Physiomics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.54. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.78.

About Physiomics

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

