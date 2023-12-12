PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 98,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 122,126 shares.The stock last traded at $54.39 and had previously closed at $54.53.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,017,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 105,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

