Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of TSE:PNE traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 266,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of C$473.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.62. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.18 and a 12-month high of C$1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.45.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.83 million for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 28.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0600624 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Blake Hodge bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

