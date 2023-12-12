Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Acquired by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,790 shares during the quarter. Plains GP comprises about 6.7% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.36% of Plains GP worth $39,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Plains GP by 4,356.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,752.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Barclays cut Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Plains GP Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. Equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 109.18%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

