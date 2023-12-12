Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Price Up 4.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $71.08 and last traded at $71.04. Approximately 1,028,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,423,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.04.

Specifically, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 52.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 164.7% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,860,000 after buying an additional 2,516,007 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after buying an additional 1,172,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,659,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,812,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,585,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

