Poehling Capital Management INC. Acquires 182 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.0% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 21.0% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 148,208 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 23,477 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,514,000 after buying an additional 28,426 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $1,168,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $74.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,073. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average is $70.11. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

