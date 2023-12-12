Poehling Capital Management INC. Acquires 27,778 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,253,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DINO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,108 shares of company stock worth $1,424,221. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.2 %

DINO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 406,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,994. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.36.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

