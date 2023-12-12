Poehling Capital Management INC. Buys 19,526 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 2.3% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,622,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,359,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.78%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

