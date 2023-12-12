Poehling Capital Management INC. Buys New Shares in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTS. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $945,000. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTS. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Vitesse Energy stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 42,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Vitesse Energy had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $55.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Transactions at Vitesse Energy

In other Vitesse Energy news, CFO James P. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $229,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

Featured Stories

