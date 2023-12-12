Poehling Capital Management INC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.7% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,866,000 after buying an additional 865,418 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,302,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,032,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $142.65. The company had a trading volume of 777,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,218. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

