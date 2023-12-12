Poehling Capital Management INC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.57. 397,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,370. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $113.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.46.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

