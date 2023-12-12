Poehling Capital Management INC. Decreases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up 2.2% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $767,346,000 after buying an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OXY traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,700,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,849,754. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.