Poehling Capital Management INC. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $10,304,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,066,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,105,000 after purchasing an additional 36,429 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,685,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,152,619. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

