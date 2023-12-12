Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,235,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,000 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Centene Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE CNC traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, hitting $77.20. 1,602,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

