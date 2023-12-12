Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned about 0.07% of Jackson Financial worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 42,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 58.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 273,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 34,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 114,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of JXN traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 136,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,124. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

