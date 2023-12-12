Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned approximately 0.05% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 740,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 193.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 24,288.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,197,000 after buying an additional 164,677 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE:AMG traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $140.10. 33,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,035. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $180.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

