Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.7% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,339,879,000 after purchasing an additional 175,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,241 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after acquiring an additional 327,737 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.78. 1,083,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,980,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

