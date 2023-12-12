Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $5.79 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.0% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $268,923,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.32.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

