Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $5.79 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.0% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $268,923,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.
Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.32.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
