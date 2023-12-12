Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $6.33 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 2.1% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.58. 4,943,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,130,818. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29. The company has a market cap of $169.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

