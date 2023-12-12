Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. makes up 2.5% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned 0.14% of Organon & Co. worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 449,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 33,252 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 90,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OGN traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,298. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

