Poehling Capital Management INC. Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830,428 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after buying an additional 4,365,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,931,000 after buying an additional 2,697,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.8 %

BK stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.95. 680,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.