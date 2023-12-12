Poehling Capital Management INC. Lowers Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

BIG traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. 565,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,050. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $188.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.32.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($4.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.30. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

