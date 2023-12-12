Poehling Capital Management INC. Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,252 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $340,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at about $1,861,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.2 %

BUD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.