Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases 348 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 1.2% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,473,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,307,883,000 after buying an additional 1,575,081 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,493,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,493,729,000 after buying an additional 1,273,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after buying an additional 367,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $684,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 683,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,327. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

