Poehling Capital Management INC. Raises Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,930 shares during the period. Paramount Global makes up approximately 1.6% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARAA. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 624.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Paramount Global by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARAA traded down 0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 20.00. 35,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 16.23 and a 200 day moving average of 17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of 13.40 and a 1 year high of 29.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.30 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of 7.13 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -11.24%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.