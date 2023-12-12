Poehling Capital Management INC. Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in FedEx by 144.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 1.5 %

FedEx stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.44. The company had a trading volume of 408,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,624. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $162.61 and a 1 year high of $276.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.50 and a 200 day moving average of $251.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

