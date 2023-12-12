Poehling Capital Management INC. Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $619,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,495,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $732.57. 289,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $659.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $651.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $397.06 and a 1 year high of $738.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

