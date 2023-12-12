Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 18,892 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,892 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up 2.4% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,036.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

WBD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. 3,637,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,623,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

