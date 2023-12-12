Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 327,265 Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,265 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned about 0.31% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIXY. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 108,113 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000.

BATS:VIXY traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,599 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Profile

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

