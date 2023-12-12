Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 493 Shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned about 1.00% of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRAK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.10. 1,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,320. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $35.89.

The VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Oil Refiners index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of global stocks issued by firms that earn at least 50% of their revenue from oil refining. CRAK was launched on Aug 18, 2015 and is managed by VanEck.

