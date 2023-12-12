Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 5,315 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.75. The stock had a trading volume of 615,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,640. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.99. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $117.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

