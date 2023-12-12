Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 568 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.01. The stock had a trading volume of 308,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,442. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $379.68. The company has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.99.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.