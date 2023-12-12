Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 5,852 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 137.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $50.15. 67,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,405. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

