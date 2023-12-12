Poehling Capital Management INC. Trims Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,208,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,881,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, KGH Ltd acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -234.63 and a beta of 1.65.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

