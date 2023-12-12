Poehling Capital Management INC. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises approximately 1.4% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 85.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $273,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. 1,682,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,288. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 796,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

