Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,066,837 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 198.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,603,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066,837 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $89,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 152.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,571. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,664.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,723 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $162,769.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,050,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,664.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,546 over the last ninety days. 10.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXG. Barclays lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

