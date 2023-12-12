Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 716,482 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 716,482 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.73% of DTE Energy worth $166,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 94.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

DTE Energy stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,913. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

