Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 1,870,094 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 607.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870,094 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $115,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 254,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 27,206 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,177 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 28,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 32,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

ALK traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,729. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

