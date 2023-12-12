Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 555,427 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,427 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.06% of East West Bancorp worth $79,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,170,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2,930.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 149,741 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,564,000 after acquiring an additional 480,051 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 16.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 163,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 89.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.09. The company had a trading volume of 96,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,427. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWBC

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.