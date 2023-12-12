Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 555,427 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,427 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.06% of East West Bancorp worth $79,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,170,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2,930.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 149,741 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,564,000 after acquiring an additional 480,051 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 16.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 163,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 89.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.
In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.
A number of analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
