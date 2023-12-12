Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $112.91 Million Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640,363 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.05% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $112,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $820,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,655 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,533,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,613 shares of company stock worth $3,042,028 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.72. 265,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,644. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

