Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $138.69 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,886,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $138,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in StoneCo by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in StoneCo by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Performance

StoneCo stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.72. 1,035,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 2.42. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on STNE. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on StoneCo

StoneCo Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.