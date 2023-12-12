Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $76.28 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,522 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $76,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.1% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 69,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,531. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $263.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 162.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

