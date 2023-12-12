Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $80.13 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,680,630 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $80,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 650.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,022 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

BABA traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $71.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,345,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,474,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $180.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

