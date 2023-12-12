Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $88.17 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 101.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,344,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,801 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.24% of Trex worth $88,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Trex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Trex by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

NYSE:TREX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 105,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,185. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

