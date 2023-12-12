Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 304,170 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Intuitive Surgical worth $192,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $316.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,151. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.89. The company has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

